Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July delivery was down 19.0 yuan (about 2.68 U.S. dollars) to close at 266.0 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 20 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 360,644 lots, with a turnover of about 101.2 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua