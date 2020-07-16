Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2020 delivery was down 5.5 yuan (about 79 U.S. cents) to close at 301.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 18 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 236,626 lots, with a turnover of about 71.65 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua