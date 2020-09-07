Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2020 delivery was down 12.4 yuan (about 1.81 U.S. dollars) to close at 272.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 15 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 182,422 lots, with a turnover of about 52.1 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua