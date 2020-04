The Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Thursday it will adjust the storage fee charged by delivery depots on fuel oil to 3 yuan ($0.4257) per tonne per day from July 3, up from 1.4 yuan a tonne currently.

It said the exchange will in future adjust the fee appropriately according to market developments.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans)