Shanghai Port container throughput rebounds to 80% of 2021 level

Shanghai Port completed container throughput of 3.085 million Twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU)s in April, 82.4 percent of the same period last year, data from China’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) showed on Wednesday. Throughput, usually used to measure output, is the amount of products delivered within a specified period of time.

China has worked to stabilize logistics and supply chains as part of the country tightened pandemic control measures amid a COVID-19 resurgence.

“Currently, logistics in Shanghai and other key areas are gradually improving, with initial results in rectifying excessive prevention and control problems,” said MOT official Shu Chi, citing improvements in the country’s transport capacity indicators and once-impeded logistics.

The daily container throughput of Shanghai Port has stabilized at 100,000 TEUs, rebounding to more than 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level, said Li Guoping, an official with the MOT.

To ensure efficient operation of the transportation network’s backbone, a unified national pass for vehicles transporting vital supplies was adopted by 27 Chinese provinces, according to the MOT.

China has introduced a raft of measures including issuing sufficient unified national traffic permits and adopting a “white list” approach to support work resumption at key domestic and foreign firms.

The authorities also announced that eligible express delivery income would be exempt from value-added tax from May 1 to the end of the year. It is likely to reduce the burden for related enterprises by about one billion yuan ($148.96 million).

Source: CGTN