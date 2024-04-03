Shanghai Port remains world’s busiest with record throughput in 2023
Shanghai Port remained the world’s busiest container port for the 14th consecutive year in 2023, totaling 49.158 million TEUs, according to a press conference in Shanghai on Thursday.
Shanghai is accelerating its role as international economic, financial, trade, shipping and scientific innovation centers to achieve a high-quality development, said Gong Zheng, its mayor.
Last year, Shanghai’s GDP reached 4.72 trillion yuan ($653.1 million), ranking the forefront of cities in the world, according to Gong.
Its financial market recorded a transaction value of more than 3,300 trillion yuan in 2023.
Shanghai, has attracted 1,771 licensed financial institutions, of which 548 were foreign-owned.
The total international trade volume of goods at Shanghai ports hit 10.7 trillion yuan, accounting for 3.6 percent of the global total and maintaining first place among all cities.
Source: ECNS