Shanghai ranks 4th in int’l shipping centers for second year: report

Shanghai ranked fourth among international shipping centers for the second consecutive year, according to the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index published in Shanghai.

The index evaluates the development level of international shipping center cities based on port conditions, shipping services and general environment.

Shanghai was ranked behind Singapore, Hong Kong and London. The metropolis was also closing in on London in terms of shipping development levels, according to the index report.

In terms of shipping services, which is one of the core factors determining the competitiveness of shipping centers, Shanghai surpassed Hong Kong for the first time to take the third position.

The development of top international shipping centers remains generally stable over the years, while the rising trend of shipping centers in Asia is becoming increasingly evident, according to the report.

“With an ever-increasing proportion of trade moving in, out of and around Asia, it is to be expected that the great port cities of Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai should see ever more maritime businesses attracted to them,” said Mark Jackson, chief executive of Baltic Exchange.

According to Jackson, the results of the index reveal the impact of the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of intra-Asia trade.

The Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index was jointly developed by the China Economic Information Service under Xinhua News Agency and the Baltic Exchange. It has been released for six consecutive years since 2014. This year for the first time, it was released simultaneously in Shanghai, London and Singapore.

Source: Xinhua