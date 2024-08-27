Shanghai ranks third in international shipping centers

Shanghai was rated third among international shipping centers, only after Singapore and London, according to the 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index published on Wednesday.

In this year’s ranking, the top 10 international shipping center cities are Singapore, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, Rotterdam, Athens-Piraeus, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Hamburg and New York-New Jersey, respectively, according to the report.

Little change is seen among the top-ranking cities, indicating that global shipping resources and allocation capabilities are in a stable status, said the report.

Ranking third again, Shanghai has consolidated its position as an international shipping center despite global economic uncertainties and a complicated international trade environment.

Shanghai’s performance in 2023 showcased its strong resilience and adaptability, and the port of Shanghai became the prime choice of gateway for many export-oriented enterprises, the report said.

Shanghai’s comprehensive capability as an international shipping center was further proven by its cruise industry upgrade. The nation’s first domestically built cruise ship Adora Magic City completed trial operation, and Huaxia International Cruises Co Ltd was established and made Shanghai its home port. Both showed that China’s cruise industrial chain and supply chain management capability have reached a higher level, and demonstrated the strong momentum of Shanghai’s international shipping center, the report said.

“As Shanghai is developing into an international shipping center at a higher level, we will further promote the high-quality development of shipping services and make the international shipping center more convenient, efficient, fully functional, open and integrated, green, and intelligent,” said Zhang Xiaohong, vice-mayor of Shanghai.

