Shanghai rebar rises after on inventory, falling output data

Chinese steel prices edged up on Friday, pulling back from a more than 6 percent plunge earlier this week after steady inventory data suggested firm demand from downstream sectors.

Stockpiles of steel products rose just 19,900 tonnes to 10 million tonnes this week, while stocks of construction product rebar rose 0.2 percent to 4.33 million tonnes and hot-rolled coil stocks fell 1 percent to 2.07 million tonnes, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

The figures pointed to steady demand in the world’s biggest steelmaking country, helping to ease concerns about an increase supplies in the coming winter if China adopts more flexible anti-smog measures.

A proposal to scrap blanket cuts and allow local authorities to decide individual output cuts created uncertainties about production restrictions earlier this week and dragged down steel and coke prices.

The smog-prone Hebei province said on Thursday that its output curbs rates will be based on the emission level of each company. Firms that can meet ultra-low emission standards will be exempted from production restrictions.

China’s daily average crude steel output dipped in August to the lowest level since April, official data showed on Friday, helping to ease concerns about rising supply.

“Falling output in August suggests steel mills did comply with production cutting instructions ordered by local authorities … That would indicate that they are able to carry out government rules this winter,” said a Shanghai-based trader.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar futures rose as much as 1 percent to 4,093 yuan ($597.81) after the release of August output data. It was up 0.9 percent to 4,090 yuan a tonne when the market closed at 0700 GMT.

Prices were also buoyed by a potential renewal of trade discussions between China and the United States, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks with more U.S. tariffs looming.

Steelmaking raw materials also rose alongside rebar on Friday. The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 501.5 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal futures gained 1.3 percent to 1,298.5 yuan a tonne, while the coke contract for January delivery edged up 0.5 percent to 2,259 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)