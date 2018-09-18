Shanghai rebar rises after upbeat China housing data

Shanghai rebar steel futures edged higher on Monday after weekend data showed that China’s home prices accelerated in August at the quickest pace in almost two years, boding well for steel demand in the world’s top consumer.

Signs of more and stricter production curbs in China this winter also helped buoy steel prices, but investors are keeping a close eye on new tariffs that the United States could announce on about $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as Monday.

The most-traded January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 4,100 yuan a tonne. The construction steel product has gained nearly a fifth this year.

Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 1.4 percent in August from a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations from an official survey published on Saturday.

Evidence of a strong housing market in China helped mitigate the weak data on fixed-asset investment, ANZ analysts said. Fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 5.3 percent in January-August, below market forecasts for 5.5 percent, on slower infrastructure expansion.

“Rising home prices should not trigger stricter tightening measures in (China for) fear of derailing economic growth amid increasing external uncertainties,” Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said.

Also aiding steel prices, China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan is considering smog-busting steps this winter that set penalties for heavy industry, pharmaceutical and pesticide firms based on their efforts to curb emissions.

Among steelmaking raw materials, coke and coking coal prices were firmer while iron ore slipped. The most-active January coke on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.2 percent to settle at 2,278 yuan per tonne.

Coking coal added 0.1 percent to 1,292 yuan a tonne and iron ore eased 0.4 percent to 500 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Subhranshu Sahu)