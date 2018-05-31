Shanghai Sept crude futures open interest hits record on weaker yuan, global rally overnight

Shanghai September crude oil futures ISCc1 rose 2.2percent bythe midday break on Thursday as investors took more bullish betson a weaker yuan and following a rally in global oil prices.

The front-month contract on the exchange was at 473.6 yuan($73.92) per barrel at the end of the morning session.

The gain in Shanghai contracts followed a more than 2percentrally overnight in global oil benchmarks LCOc1CLc1 asRussia’s central bank expressed caution on plans to boost oilsupply, crude oil analyst Chen Tong from broker First Futures said.

The weaker yuan also support the yuan-nominated Shanghaicrudefutures as a stronger dollar against the Chinese currency madeMiddle East crude more expensive, Chen said.

China’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its officialyuanmidpoint for the fifth straight trading day, to 6.4207 perdollar, its weakest in 4-1/2 months.

