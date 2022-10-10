Shanghai shipyards go full steam ahead in vessel production

Shipbuilders in China’s Shanghai, a global shipbuilding powerhouse, are going full steam ahead in their production of large cargo ships. At the shipyard of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, 18 vessels of five different types are currently under construction. Two 24,000 TEU container vessels are being built simultaneously at one dry dock. While one of the vessels takes shape, with the main hull in place and waiting for the installation of lashing bridges, the other one has parts of its hull constructed at the dock. At the moment, orders for container vessels are being scheduled into 2026. So far, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited has delivered 159 vessels, with a deadweight of 12 million tonnes.

Source: CGTN