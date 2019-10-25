Shanghai steel futures hold soft tone despite drop in inventories
Shanghai steel futures inched down in morning trade on Friday even as inventory fell to the lowest since January, as sentiment remained negative due to a slowing economy and sluggish demand.
The most-active construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, dipped 0.03% to 3,303 yuan a tonne as of 0229 GMT.
Futures for Shanghai hot-rolled coil steel, used in cars and home appliances, edged down 0.2% to 3,325 yuan.
Steel product inventories in China notched up a third weekly decline in the week to Oct. 25, down 600,000 tonnes from the previous week at 9.85 million tonnes, marking the lowest level since mid-January, according to data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.
The most traded Dalian iron ore futures contract, for January delivery, drifted up 0.5% to 625 yuan a tonne, after Brazilian miner Vale SA released lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as the iron ore exporter tries to overhaul its operations after a deadly dam collapse.
The miner also said it expected to recover 50 million tonnes in iron ore capacity in 2020-2021.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Shanghai stainless steel future dropped 1.0% to 14,895 yuan a tonne.
* Other steelmaking materials were mixed, with Dalian coking coal up 0.1% at 1,255 yuan a tonne while Dalian coke fell 0.3% to 1,767 yuan.
* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore cargoes were unchanged at $86.5 a tonne on Thursday from a day earlier.
* A fire at a steel mill in China’s top steelmaking Hebei province, with annual capacity at 2 million tonnes, killed 7 people on Thursday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)