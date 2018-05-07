Shanghai zinc rises for first session in eight as consumers buy

Shanghai zinc futures rose forthe first time in eight sessions, rallying more than 2 percenton Monday, on a mix of short-covering and buying by consumers ofthe steel-making metal that has been in a shortage for much ofthe past year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ZINC: Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) zinc rose2.3 percent to close at 23,910 yuan ($3,756.19) per tonne. Thiswas the first day of gains since April 23. The contract earlierfell to as low as 23,145 yuan, its lowest since August.

* COPPER: ShFe copper ended flat. Weekly Chinaexchange stocks s urged by nearly 15,000 tonnes, or 6 percent, onFriday.

* LME HOLIDAY: The London Metal Exchange was closed onMonday for a bank holiday.

* CHINA ECONOMY: A flurry of Chinese data in coming weeks is expected to show the world’s second-largest economy remainedstrong in April, underpinned by a pick-up in industrial outputand a rebound in exports despite a trade dispute with the United States.

* CHINA TRADE: Chinese state media struck an optimistic note on trade talks between Chinese and U.S. officials after U.S . President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on up to$150 billion in Chinese goods over allegations of intellectualproperty theft.

* PREMIUMS: Shanghai zinc premiums climbed by $12.50, whil eShF E lead premiums rose by $10, signalling physical buyers hadstepped in on the earlier price declines.

* ALUMINIUM: Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp said on Friday that management at its Quebec smelter had notified theprovincial labour ministry it is ready to resume mediatedcontract talks with the United Steelworkers union.

* SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed theirn et long positions in COMEX gold and copper contracts in theweek to May 1, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission datashowed on Friday.

* DRC: The government of the Democratic Republic of Congohas made no substantial concessions to major miners demandingchanges to a new mining code they say will discourage investment, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Most Asia markets firmed on Monday after a tame reading onU.S. wages lessened the risk of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a looming deadline for an Iranian nuclear deal lurked in the background.

PRICES GMT

0800 GMT

Three month LME copper 6845

Most active ShFE copper 51140

Three month LME aluminium 2343

Most active ShFE aluminium 14655

Three month LME zinc 3067

Most active ShFE zinc 23895

Three month LME lead 2316

Most active ShFE lead 18860

Three month LME nickel 13950

Most active ShFE nickel 104550

Three month LME tin 21231

Most active ShFE tin 147400

($1 = 6.3655 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)