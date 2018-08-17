Shaping the future together

If you wanted to buy an electric car ten years ago, you couldn’t. The first Tesla Roadster was produced in June 2009, only nine years ago.

Consider that for a moment. In many parts of the world today, electric cars are considered in the purchase decision, while in some markets, they are sought-after ahead of established luxury brands.

Yet only ten years ago, they weren’t even a thought. With that in mind, what do the next ten years hold?

Looking at the road ahead

Considering the increasing trend towards the electrification of cars, the push towards self-driving cars and shared mobility platforms such as Uber and Lyft, it’s clear to see that the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group will be engaging with new customers in the future.

These customers may be entirely new just like Tesla were, from new locations such as China, or from technology-focused industries such as Apple or Google.

The vast network and years of experience we have within Wallenius Wilhelmsen can be of immense value to this new type of customer, but we can’t assume their needs will be the same as traditional customers.

Aligning with customer requirements

With that in mind, we are looking ahead at how our competence, capacity and capability can align with this major shift in customer requirements. This change of course also impacts our existing customers in the automotive industry, the equipment industry and many of our breakbulk customers.

While price is important, we know above all else that our customers place trust first and foremost in their purchase decision. The competence of our port operations and inherent safety of our RoRo solutions are major assets when dealing with multi-million-dollar products.

Capacity wise, we now have a fleet of vessels – more than 130 across the group – capable of handling more cargo than ever before. This capacity, plus the network we continue to develop in Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions such as land-based technical services and inland transportation networks, gives tremendous flexibility to our customers.

Competence and capability combine

But where I think the future looks brightest is where we can combine our competence and capability together to truly benefit our customers both old and new. This is especially true as our existing customers journey down the path of digitalisation.

We’re experiencing a rapid shift towards a new kind of business-to-business marketplace.

Our capability to adapt will result in an optimized logistics chain, optimize how our ships operate through sensor data, and offering more digital services to our customers.

Ready for innovation, ready for change

As we have seen in other industries, innovative technologies will change the logistics cost model and there may well be new approaches to leveraging data, sharing platforms, or even dynamic pricing that take on the challenge of yield management and capacity optimization.

We know our customers are interested in total solutions and not just a specific shipment from point A to point B. Our competence and unrivalled capacity give us the capability to adapt to the shifting market and deliver complete solutions.

The future of logistics is going to be different. We are ready and willing to listen, build partnerships, and create that future together.

Source: Wallenius Wilhelmsen