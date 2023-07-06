Sharjah Finance Department launches around-the-clock registration and shipping services

The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has partnered with “Tahseel” and MBME Group, the UAE’s largest payment aggregation platform, to launch a new online portal for registration and shipping services, available to customers 24×7.

The SFD celebrated the inauguration of this new service at its headquarters in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department, officials, and representatives from “Tahseel” and MBME.

Expressing his appreciation for this accomplishment, the Director of the Sharjah Finance Department emphasised the rapid advancements in technology worldwide and the significance of leveraging them to serve customers efficiently, reducing their effort, time, and expenses for completing transactions. He highlighted the SFD’s commitment to implementing these standards and the launch of this new service as part of a strategic plan to continually enhance services and delivery channels through innovation and standards.

He further mentioned that the department is actively exploring additional options to provide various services that will further streamline services in the near future.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD, highlighted the significance of this new step, allowing customers to complete their transactions at more than 1,000 devices set up in major shopping centres and various essential public facilities. This extensive availability ensures uninterrupted access to the service 24×7, eliminating the need for customers to visit the SFD’s headquarters.

Source: WAM