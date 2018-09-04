Sharjah port operator Gulftainer invests in new link road

Gulftainer is investing in a new 2km highway to link the Saja’a Industrial Investment Park (SIIP) in Sharjah to the three major seaports in the emirate – Port Khalid, Hamriyah Port and Khorfakkan Port.

The world’s largest privately owned independent port operator will invest AED11 million in the road extension which aligns with its objective to play a key role in driving Sharjah’s economy.

Spanning an area of 750,000 square metres, SIIP is set to become a fully bonded logistics facility with goods imported under bond exempt from duty or VAT until released to the local market.

Peter Richards, group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of construction of the crucial road extension that, once completed, will significantly improve transport links between the Saja’a Industrial Investment Part and the three seaports of Sharjah.

“Gulftainer has been part of the emirate’s growth story for over four decades. Our investment testifies to our commitment to fuelling Sharjah’s economy and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness ranking.”

SIIP aims to address the growing demand for logistics facilities in the UAE in the run-up to mega events such as Expo 2020.

Source: ArabianBusiness