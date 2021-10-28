Shell Declares Force Majeure On Nigerian Bonny Light Crude Loadings

Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiary in Nigeria SPDC declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil loadings as of Monday, after the shutdown of a key pipeline, a spokesperson said.

“(SPDC) has declared a Force Majeure on the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal Offtake Programme effective 1700 Nigerian time (1600 GMT) on Monday 25 October 2021, following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) by the operator, Aiteo Exploration and Production Limited,” the spokesperson said.

The Bonny Light crude oil programme was set at 95,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and 123,000 bpd in December. The grade reaches the export terminal via two pipelines – the NCTL and the Trans Niger pipeline.

