Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Shell defers Prelude LNG turnaround due to industrial action

Shell defers Prelude LNG turnaround due to industrial action

in General Energy News 09/08/2022

Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday it is deferring planned maintenance work at the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility that was due to go ahead in September due to industrial action at the site off northwest Australia.

“As a result of the ongoing Protected Industrial Action and inability to complete preparation work, we are not able to proceed with the planned turnaround at this time,” a Shell spokesperson said in emailed comments.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software