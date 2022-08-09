Shell defers Prelude LNG turnaround due to industrial action

Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday it is deferring planned maintenance work at the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility that was due to go ahead in September due to industrial action at the site off northwest Australia.

“As a result of the ongoing Protected Industrial Action and inability to complete preparation work, we are not able to proceed with the planned turnaround at this time,” a Shell spokesperson said in emailed comments.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)