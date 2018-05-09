Shell Marine Expands Its Distribution Network In New Zealand, Indonesia, Spain And Chile

As part of its continuous review of its marine lubricants logistics offering, Shell Marine has expanded its distribution network into New Zealand, also adding three new key locations to its delivery options – in Indonesia, Spain and Chile.

“Customers in New Zealand will now benefit from Shell Marine’s 24/7 international delivery promise, with formal guidance given on arrival lead times in each location,” says Marcus Schaerer, Global Marketing Manager Shell Marine. “Our country-wide commitment reflects Shell Marine’s confidence in the potential for growth in its international marine lubricants business.”

Shell Marine’s expansion into New Zealand follows the recent publication of the New Zealand Ministry of Transport statistics, covering 2016/2017, which indicate that in gross weight terms, trade by sea grew 5.8% over 2015/2016. The latest figures by value, from Statistics New Zealand, show exported goods jumping 9.5% in January 2018 over January 2017, while imports by value surged 17%.

Shell Marine lubricants can now be ordered through Shell Marine’s International Customer Service Centre for direct delivery to Auckland, Tauranga, Gisborne, Lyttelton (Christchurch), Napier, New Plymouth, Port Chalmers, Wellington and Whangarei.

The Shell Marine network update has also seen new ports opened in emerging markets. In Indonesia, Shell Marine has added the dynamic growth port city of Medan to its direct delivery network, augmenting existing arrangements in Jakarta and Surabaya. Also newly added to the marine lubricants global port network are Seville in Spain and Coronel in Chile.

Shell Marine is constantly reviewing its distribution network, which has been progressively expanded, with marine lubricants now available in more than 700 ports in 60 countries.

Source: Shell Marine