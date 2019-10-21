Shell Marine issues cylinder oil and engine protection guidance as IMO 2020 looms

Shell Marine has issued guidance on the use of cylinder oil and engine protection in preparation for next year’s IMO 2020 mandate, saying that the publication serves as a “timely reminder” of the risks posed to engine performance by switching fuels.

The Shell Marine White Paper advises on cylinder oils best suited for various IMO 2020-compliant fuel types, including 0.5% marine fuel and 3.5% HSFO, which is used in combination with scrubber fittings.

Additionally, it advises on supply chain options along with technical guidance to ensure engine protection through the preparations for the regulation next year.

“Engines running on lower sulfur fuels are in general best served by lower base number (BN) cylinder oils, although recommendations depend on engine type and operating conditions,” Shell Marine’s global general manager Joris van Brussel said. “As a trusted partner delivering to over 700 ports, we will help our customers to have the right lubricants in the right place at the right time,” van Brussel said.

Shell Marine has developed Shell Alexia 40 (BN40) as a cylinder oil suitable for lower sulfur fuels, 0.1% and 0.5% marine fuel oils. Additionally, the Alexia two-stroke engine portfolio works with all fuel types, with base numbers ranging between 25 and 140, the statement said.

For four-stroke engines, the publication recommends a lower BN Shell Argina or switching to Shell Gadinia with low sulfur fuels, adding that Shell Argina S4 or Shell Argina S5 is recommended for 3.5% HSFO.

Additionally, the publication mentions Shell LubeMonitor and Shell LubeAnalyst technology, which can be used as “early-warning” tools against equipment failure.

The IMO 2020 mandate will see the sulfur limit on marine fuel lowered to 0.5% from January 1 2020, posing various challenges for lubricant manufacturers, shipowners and buyers as fuel specifications are altered to meet the sulfur cap regulation.

Market participants expect the bunkers market to include a higher variety of fuel compositions post-2020.

Along with this, increasing fuel compositions for market participants will result in a wider variation of fuel characteristics, further diversifying the requirements on marine lubricants accompanying the fuels. Notably, marine lubricants play a vital role in marine engine protection.

