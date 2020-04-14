Shell offers LNG cargoes for 5 years from 2021 in unusual move -traders

Recent News

  

14/04/2020

Shell has, in an unusual move, offered liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading from 2021 onwards for a period of at least five years through a tender, three traders said.

The firm has issued a five-year strip tender offering four cargoes a year from 2021 onwards with an option to extend for another five years, two of them said.

The tender closes on May 18, they added.

The cargoes are likely for loading from Australia, one of them said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

