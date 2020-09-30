Shell Q3 oil and gas output drops as plans for 9,000 job cuts revealed

Shell on Sept. 30 said volumes of both LNG and crude production were down in the third quarter in an update to the market, which also detailed plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022 as it adjusts to the COVID-19 price collapse.

Upstream production of oil and associated streams was significantly down in the quarter, in a range of 2.2 million-2.3 million boe/d, from 2.6 million boe/d in Q3 2019. LNG output was down in a range of 7.9 million-8.3 million mt for the quarter, compared with 9.0 million mt a year earlier.

In the update ahead of a full results statement on Oct. 29, Shell said its oil sales in July and August had reflected a 15-20% discount to Brent pricing, similar to the second quarter, and its LNG business in the quarter had suffered a “significant impact” from a lag effect in the oil-linked pricing of LNG.

It also highlighted refining weakness, with a utilization level of just 64-68% and margins “significantly lower” than in the second quarter 2020, and said it intended to reduce its refining footprint globally to less than 10 sites.

On its restructuring plans, Shell said: “Reduced organisational complexity, along with other measures, are expected to deliver sustainable annual cost savings of between $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion by 2022. This will partially contribute to the announced underlying operating cost reduction of $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion by the first quarter 2021.”

Worldwide job reductions of 7,000 to 9,000 are expected by the end of 2022, including 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year, Shell said.

It also said production levels in both the upstream business and the LNG business had been lower than in the second quarter, partly reflecting seasonal maintenance, but also the impact of hurricanes in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Platts