Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Shell Q3 profits of $6 bln beat forecast as gas offsets weak refining

Shell Q3 profits of $6 bln beat forecast as gas offsets weak refining

in Oil & Companies News 01/11/2024

Shell reported on Thursday third quarter profits of $6 billion that exceeded forecast by 12% as weaker refining and oil trading results were offset by higher gas sales.

Shell’s adjust earnings, its definition of net profit, fell 4% from the previous three months and compared with analysts’ expectations of a $5.36 billion profit.

The company said it will buy back a further $3.5 billionof its shares over the next three months, at a similar rate to the previous quarter. Its dividend remained unchanged at 34 cents per share.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×