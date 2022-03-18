Shell releases new plan for North Sea gas field development

Shell SHEL.L on Friday released an updated plan for the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the British North Sea which the regulators had initially rejected last year on environmental grounds.

Shell said in the new environmental development plan that it aims to start production from the field, which will supply 6.5% of Britain’s gas output, by Q3 or Q4 2025.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)