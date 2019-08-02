Shell sidestepping UK-flagged tankers for Hormuz oil transport: CEO

Shell-operated operated tankers continue to lift crude and products from the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz but the oil major is not currently using any UK-flagged vessels for voyages in the key oil shipping artery, Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said.

Tensions over threats to shipping from Iran in the key transit choke-points remain high since the seizure and attempted seizure by Tehran of UK-flagged tankers earlier this month.

An oil tanker owned by oil major BP, the British Heritage, was approached by three Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf on July 10 which attempted to impede the vessel. The Iranian ships turned back, however, after a British Navy frigate accompanying the tanker intervened. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards later detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero chemical tanker.

“We monitor each and every vessel individually and we assess the conditions around it,” van Beurden told reporters on a conference call. “There are Shell-managed vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and that will probably continue to be the case. Currently, though there are no UK-flagged vessel [in the Persian Gulf].”

Van Beurden said Shell’s understanding is that any UK-flagged vessels transiting the strait will be accompanied by the UK’s Royal Navy as a precaution.

He said Shell remained in close contact with the UK’s Department for Transport and the Royal Navy, as well as the US Fifth Fleet based in Qatar, to coordinate the safety of its operated vessels in the region.

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley this week told Bloomberg his company was not sending “British ships and crews” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that the Royal Navy vessel HMS Duncan had arrived in the Gulf region to help protect British-flagged ships through the strait, alongside HMS Montrose.

About 17.3 million b/d of crude oil and 3.3 million b/d of refined products flowed through the strait last year, or the equivalent of about 21% of global petroleum liquids consumption, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

