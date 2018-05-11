Shell takes Mexico’s 6-cargo LNG demand requirement-traders

Royal Dutch Shell is to fill the majority of Mexico’s demand for six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes due to be delivered across May and June following a competitive tender, trade sources said.

Shell won all or most of the cargoes on offer, according to various traders.

Mexico’s state-run utility CFE took bids for its tender on May 2 for deliveries to its Altamira terminal, according to the tender document.

The delivery windows for the cargoes are May 11-13, 18-20, 27-29, June 5-7, 13-15 and 21-23, according to the document.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)