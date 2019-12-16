Shell Used Oil Analysis Drives Digitalised Technical Services

Shell Marine has recently launched a new IT platform for its well-respected used oil analysis programme Shell LubeAnalyst. The launch comes after years of planning and development and is the first step in demonstrating how Shell Marine will digitalise its service offerings to customers in the future.

The Shell LubeAnalyst next generation platform offers a much simpler sample management process, which includes online sample registration and label printing that remove the need to complete sample labels manually. This helps to minimise the likelihood of errors and makes life easier for the crew onboard.

“Drawing on Shell Marine’s 30-year knowledge base of sampling, analysis and diagnostics, Shell LubeAnalyst feeds directly into maintenance programmes,” says Joris van Brussel, General Manager, Shell Marine. “It provides vital insights when operating profiles or other circumstances change, such as fuel sulphur content restrictions. Enhanced lubricant analytics and reporting are driving the digitalised technical services that optimise productivity.”

Upgrades include an intuitive customer portal with personalised dashboards, interactive charts and an easy-to-use oil analysis reporting format which allows vessel managers to oversee lubricant performance across their fleets via the Shell LubeAnalyst homepage. Users also benefit from a simple in-box highlighting action and attention comments and recommendations from Shell Marine engineers as part of the enhanced reporting functionality. Shell LubeAnalyst also gives registered owners access to Shell Marine’s complete library of recommendations covering all the key equipment and lubricant grades.

The Shell LubeAnalyst mobile app is already available. Customers will be able to read all test reports on a mobile device and use the new scan-and-go labels, turning the sample registration process into a truly digital experience.

“Digitalised technical services will be transformative because they help to take uncertainty out of some of the variables determining engine performance,” adds van Brussel. “In times of change, part of our role as a trusted partner is to ensure that customers have the right information available at the right time and in the right place.”

Shell LubeAnalyst replaces a service known as Shell Rapid Lubricant Analysis.

Source: Shell Marine