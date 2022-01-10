Shenzhen Port’s annual container throughput up 8.4 pct in 2021

The annual container throughput of Shenzhen Port in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen totaled 28.77 million TEUs in 2021, up 8.4 percent year on year, hitting a record high, local authorities said.

In 2021, the number of international liner routes linking the port reached 302, up from 241 in 2020, according to the city’s transport bureau.

Authorities are also pushing forward new projects in the port. A smart terminal at the Nanshan harbor area was put into operation in June 2021, and the construction of a container terminal affiliated to the Yantian harbor area started on Dec. 8, 2021.

Currently, Shenzhen Port can harbor twelve 200,000-tonne container vessels, the bureau said.

Source: Xinhua