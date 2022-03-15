Shenzhen ports strengthen closed-loop management of cross-border shipping with Hong Kong

After communication with the relevant authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the ports in Shenzhen will implement closed-loop management measures for cross-border shipping with Hong Kong to better protect the transportation of food supplies and epidemic prevention material for the HKSAR, and strengthen prevention and control procedures against the fierce outbreak of COVID-19 across the country, the Office of Port of Entry and Exit of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government said on Sunday.

Starting from Monday, all cross-border trucks should follow a centralized transfer in four designated ports, including the Wenjindu and Huanggang ports, after entering Shenzhen. The cross-border drivers are required to handover the vehicles to mainland drivers in these four ports.

Moreover, the customs clearance closing hours at Wenjindu Port will be extended, from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am. Cross-border trucks that transport fresh products to Hong Kong will continue to follow the current process of transfer at the port.

Meanwhile, cross-border drivers will be required to provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate taken within 24 hours to enter Shenzhen and take nucleic acid tests each time they enter the city.

According to the office, cross-border drivers should declare operational information before entering the mainland, and abide by the declaration in entry and exit. Cross-border drivers who violate the relevant laws and regulations will be suspended or removed from the exemption list.

Shenzhen and Hong Kong are battling a fierce outbreak of COVID-19. Shenzhen reported 60 new confirmed cases and six asymptomatic infections on Saturday while Hong Kong reported 27,647 cases on the same day alone.

The central government has expressed concerns about the raging COVID-19 epidemic in the HKSAR. On March 10, the official handover of the second temporary hospital by the central government took place on San Tin Tsuen Road, in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long district.

With the aid of the central authorities, the construction of four temporary hospitals in Hong Kong began on February 22 to help control the surge in coronavirus cases.

Source: Global Times