Shenzhen’s Yantian port area to largely resume normal operations by June 24 – official

Shenzhen’s Yantian port area is expected to largely resume normal operations by June 24, a local government official said on Tuesday.

Hu Zhaoyang, deputy head of the government of Yantian district, where the port is based, made the comment at a news briefing.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)