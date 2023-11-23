Shi.E.L.D. Services selects Spinergie for digitized bulk solutions

Shi.E.L.D. Services has selected Spinergie as its preferred digitized solution provider to monitor and optimize the company’s global bulk operations.

Shi.E.L.D. Services chose Spinergie’s SmartFleet Management for its best-in-class solution for a range of bulk shipping services. The solution combines a user-friendly interface with highly sophisticated algorithms to analyze the true performance of operations in the bulk industry.

Spinergie’s solution includes efficient and reliable daily reporting capabilities, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow. A smart daily reporting application, that can be used on any vessel type, that improves data quality before reports are submitted.

In addition Spinergie’s AI algorithms pre-fill data where possible and flag suspicious values to support faster and better decision-making.

For dynamic live operations the solution provides tracking capabilities for real-time fleet coordination with a unified interface that compiles all operations data into a unique solution.

The solution incorporates customised operational KPI analytics and alerts which include gross and net loading and discharge rates and fuel consumption per ton. The system automates the laytime calculation in a pre-populated Statement of Facts to streamline work processes, save time and remove calculation errors.

Guglielmo Tersavi, Operations Director at Shi.E.L.D. Services commented:

“In the bulk logistics industry our industry, operational efficiency is absolutely critical to avoid demurrage fees. As we were looking for the right solution, Spinergie stood out from other service providers, thanks to its intuitive interface design and its very strong analytic capabilities which ensure we have most reliable data and significant savings in terms of time and cost.”

By harnessing the power of Spinergie’s cutting-edge Smart Fleet Management solution, Shi.E.L.D. Services can provide clients with improved productivity and a reduction in emissions.

Jean Cristofari, Spinergie’s CEO commented:

“At Spinergie we aim to offer the best value to our customers by providing top-notch technology solutions in order to optimize maritime operations. A proper monitoring of operations is key in bulk shipping and we are proud to support Shi.E.L.D. Services on their projects. It marks the beginning of a long-term relationship and I am convinced of the value we will bring to the table.”

Source: Spinergie