SHI receives first AIP for DNV GL’s Cyber secure (Advanced+) notation including SVESSEL®

Cyber security is becoming a crucial part of design and operational ship safety. Its importance is certain to grow as connected systems onboard continue to proliferate as the industry moves toward smarter and autonomous vessels. This makes it vital that the marine industry strengthens security to guard against cyber-attacks and prepare for next-generation security solutions.

“We are glad to receive the world’s first AIP from DNV GL for the Cyber Secure (Advanced+) notation including SVESSEL®,” said Hae Ki Jang, Vice President, SHI Shipbuilding & Drilling Sales Engineering Team. “We expect our cyber security technology, verified by DNV GL, will meet the customer’s requirements on cyber risks, which are a growing concern in the marine industry. Through this achievement SHI can lead the next generation smart ship design enhanced with cyber security technology. We are sure that this certified design of cyber security will become more and more valuable for customers.”

“We are pleased to receive the AIP on SVESSEL® with the highest level of cyber security standards from DNV GL,” said Dr. Hyun Joe Kim, Director, SHI Ship and Offshore Performance Research Center. “It will make systems safer in terms of securing assets and data, which is an essential technology as the industry move towards autonomous shipping. We expect close collaborations with DNV GL, with further work on the required tests evaluating the cyber security performance of actual designs.”

“Cyber security is an emerging threat for shipping, and we are very honoured that SHI wanted to use our notation to demonstrate that their designs make this a top priority,” said Jarle Blomhoff, Head of Cyber Security at DNV GL. “The DNV GL Cyber Secure class notation’s flexible approach allowed SHI to include both the essential SOLAS systems as well as their SVESSEL® platform, providing a sound basis for safe, secure, and digitally enabled newbuildings”, added Blomhoff.

Source: DNV GL