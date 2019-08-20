SHI to win orders for 10 LNG-fueled vessels

Samsung Heavy Industries has announced on August 19 that it received orders for 10 LNG-fueled 113,000 DWT A-max crude oil carriers from an Oceanian shipowner, valued at KRW 751.3 billion. These vessels will be delivered by January 2022 in consecutive order.

SHI has achieved 54% of its annual target of USD 7.8 billion by obtaining orders for 29 vessels equivalent to USD 4.2 billion so far and has diversified its orders into different types of ships including 11 LNG carriers, 14 COTs, two PCs, one special ship, one FPSO and more.

Source: Samsung Heavy Industries