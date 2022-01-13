Shift Clean Energy Announces Approval of its Energy Storage System by World-Leading Certifier Bureau Veritas

Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has received its second major certification for its clean energy storage solution (ESS) by Bureau Veritas (BV), world leader in testing, inspection and certification. This important certification further endorses Shift’s ESS solution as safe and effective.

BV’s marine and offshore division has approved Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS use in fully electric or hybrid vessels as well as on land uses. The batteries that have been certified include Kokam lithium cells.

“Bureau Veritas is one of the most highly respected certifiers in the world and having their stamp of approval demonstrates to our customers that Shift’s clean energy solutions are a good choice in our customers’ climate action programs,” said Brent Perry, Shift Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to provide our customers the safest, highest quality ESS as part of their climate action solutions. Our batteries work, the way our customers need them to, and safety is built into the very design.”

Shift’s batteries include features such as CellSwäp©, which reduces net carbon impact by re-using primary components and replace and recycle only the cells instead of replacing the system every 10 years. OnWatch, the all-in-one software platform analyzes and supervises key battery performance indicators and performance 24/7 for a customer’s entire fleet, and enables proactive maintenance, enhances battery life and conserves reliability of every single module. The CellCool© system enables all cells to consistently operate at optimal temperatures. It reverses thermal runaway incidents and extends cell life.

Shift is a leading supplier of clean energy solutions to the marine market and beyond and is responsible for some of the first electrified vessels in market, including the first electric ferry in southern Europe in Aveiro, Portugal, and a pilot program to electrify harbour vessels at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Shift recently launched its new PwrSwäp service, a pay-as-you go subscription service which allows customers to start saving money on day one while electrifying and moving to zero emissions. Based on Shift’s best-in-class ESS, PwrSwäp provides customers with fully charged swappable ePod battery cartridges and all related components which are connected through cloud-based service and management centres. The swappable batteries are sized per trip instead of a permanent 10-year system, greatly reducing size and weight and cost, some of the biggest barriers to ESS use. PwrSwäp is an excellent solution for on land activities such as ports, terminals, industrial sites and small communities.

Source: Shift Clean Energy