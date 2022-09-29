Shift Clean Energy’s PwrSwäp technology to be used in first all-electric vessel in one of the world’s busiest ports

Shift Clean Energy (Shift) announced its involvement in the first all-electric battery swapping vessel in the Port of Singapore. The news was shared today at a keel laying ceremony, led by SeaTech Solutions International (SeaTech), Yinson GreenTech (YGT), and Goal Zero consortium members, announcing the start of construction on the first all-electric cargo vessel in the Port of Singapore – the Hydromover.

The all-electric Hydromover, owned by YGT and designed by SeaTech, will be the first to use Shift’s PwrSwäp technology, the first pay-as-you-go energy subscription-service that provides instant clean, renewable energy to ships without risk or obligations. Shift’s industry leading PwrSwäp technology streamlines the transition from diesel powered to hybrid or fully electric, changing the game for energy storage in the marine industry.

The Hydromover will be the most economical and environmentally-friendly option for cargo vessel crafts. Reducing fuel costs by approximately 77% and saving approximately 752 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the atmosphere.

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, commented: “We are thrilled to be a part of this momentous day and are honoured to be a member of the Goal Zero consortium. It’s never been more critical to decarbonize the marine industry and partnerships like these are integral to moving the needle on decarbonization. PwrSwäp’s industry leading, safe and clean technology will play a vital role in revolutionizing the operations of the harbor craft sector in the Port of Singapore and beyond and helping the maritime industry meet IMO’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2050.”

Yinson Executive Vice President New Ventures and Technology, Mr Eirik Barclay, said: “Goal Zero is made up of like-minded and synergistic partners who are fully committed to helping the marine industry transition to net zero. Since being awarded the grant, we have achieved many important milestones, which have culminated in today’s keel laying to mark the official commencement of construction. We are very pleased with our rapid progress and are looking forward to launching our pilot vessel by the second quarter of 2023, way in advance of the original 5-year schedule planned for the program. This not only gives Goal Zero a head start to roll-out our all-electric cargo vessel, but it is also an important contribution to Singapore’s goals for all domestic harbour crafts to operate on low-carbon energy solutions by 2030 and to halve carbon emissions from these vessels by 2050.”

The Goal Zero consortium received one of the three grants awarded by Maritime Port Authority and the Singapore Maritime Institute in August 2021 to research, develop, deploy and commercialize a fully electric cargo vessel with swappable battery infrastructure solutions. Following the extensive research and design phase the vessel will go into construction and is expected to be finalized and launched in the second quarter of 2023 and ready for commercialisation in 2024.

To date, around 100 vessels have registered interest for PwrSwäp and 12 locations are planned to open by mid-2023.

Source: Shift Clean Energy