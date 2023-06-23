“Shift towards sustainable practices” – Capt Bjorn Hojgaard

The ship manning sector, responsible for providing competent officers and skilled ratings to the maritime industry globally, faces significant challenges as the sector shifts towards sustainable practices as stated by Anglo-Eastern Univan Group’s CEO, Capt Bjorn Hojgaard.

He said, “One of the primary challenges is the need for training and upskilling to adapt to emerging technologies and green energy solutions. The adoption of alternative fuels, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen-based e-fuels, and the integration of energy-efficient technologies demand a skilled workforce capable of operating and maintaining these advanced systems. Moreover, the green energy transition requires seafarers to possess a deep understanding of environmental regulations and compliance measures. The implementation of stricter emissions standards and the need to reduce carbon footprint necessitate the training of seafarers in sustainable practices and technologies. Ensuring that seafarers are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the green energy transition is essential for the successful and sustainable operation of ships.”

Capt Hojgaard added that to address the challenges of the green energy transition, it is imperative to review and reform international maritime laws and regulations. Updating these policies will enable the ship manning sector to adapt to the evolving needs of the industry and support the successful implementation of sustainable practices. Firstly, there is a need for specialized training programs that equip seafarers with the knowledge and skills required for operating and maintaining vessels powered by alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies. Additionally, incorporating environmental awareness and sustainability principles into existing certification processes can help foster a culture of eco-consciousness among seafarers. This can be achieved by integrating modules on environmental protection, energy efficiency, and emission reduction strategies into the training curriculum. By doing so, seafarers will be better prepared to navigate the environmental challenges associated with the green energy transition. India, with its vast pool of skilled officers and ratings, holds significant potential to contribute to the green energy transition in the ship manning sector.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the challenges faced by the ship manning sector in the context of the green energy transition. Reforms in international maritime laws and regulations, with a focus on training and upskilling, are vital to ensure a smooth and successful transition to sustainable shipping practices. By providing seafarers with the necessary support and opportunities for growth, we can create a more environmentally friendly and prosperous maritime industry for the benefit of all,” said Capt Hojgaard.

Source: Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, By Capt. Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO