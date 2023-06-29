Shiny Shipping expands bunker supply to Omani ports

The company has started offering LSMGO in the Omani ports of Sohar, Shinas, Suwaiq and Muscat (Port of Sultan Qaboos). The grade will be delivered via its bunker barge MT Shaun 1.

The bunker supplier also plans to supply VLSFO and HSFO in due course.

Prices of LSMGO “will be competitive to Khor Fakkan and Fujairah,” Shiny Shipping’s bunkering and operations head Shaun Noronha said in a social media post.

_Omani ports offer bunker-only calls with a free 10-day anchorage stay for all vessels, Noronha added.

Source: Engine