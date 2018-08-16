Ship Air Emissions – Main Challenges, Policies and Industry Developments
IMarEST TV recording of the 10 May 2018 technical lecture presented to the IMarEST UAE Branch in Dubai by Dr Stefanos Chatzinikolaou, Senior Manager Marine Research & Innovation, RINA Hellas. The lecture covered the following topics:
1. CO2 emissions – Data Collection System (DCS) for fuel consumption monitoring
2. SOx emissions – Market response to the 2020 Global Sulphur Cap
Source: The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST)