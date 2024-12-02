Ship breakers urged to meet June 2025 deadline

The Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the port city.

Members attending the meeting called for united efforts and dynamism to boost the industry, which has been grappling with various crises over the past few years.

President of BSBRA Abu Taher chaired the meeting. Among others, the AGM was addressed by senior vice president Liakat Ali Chowdhury, vice president Zahirul Islam Rinku, vice president Karim Uddin, and executive members Mohammad Lokman, Mohammad Nayeem Shah Imran, Shahin Alam, Mohammad Sekander Hosen, and Hosainul Arefin, among others.

The meeting approved the annual report, audit report, and accounts for the fiscal year 2023-24. It also finalised the appointment of an auditor for the fiscal year 2024-25.

During the open discussion, general members of the association highlighted the challenges facing the industry. They noted that the import of scrap ships declined alarmingly, with many shipyards remaining closed. Members cited the ongoing dollar crisis and the high price of ships in the international market compared to the local market as key barriers to ship imports.

With the June 2025 deadline for transforming conventional yards into green-certified yards approaching fast, the leaders urged members to expedite their development efforts to meet the requirements.

Additionally, members called on the leadership to launch integrated, innovative, and dynamic initiatives to address the challenges and ensure the sustainability of the industry.

