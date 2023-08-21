Ship-breaking – parting with perils

The reported surge in import of scrapped ships, though good news, is fraught with challenges that are yet to be addressed in curbing environmental degradation, on the one hand, and risks associated with the hazardous scrapping job, on the other. A FE report says, import of scrapped ships has risen more than 40 per cent in the Jan-June period compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The report further adds that the number of ships imported for dismantling was 122 in 2022, 254 in 2021, and 144 in 2020. Clearly, it is the growing demand for scrapped vessels that underlies the steady rise in the numbers.

There is no denying the fact that ship-breaking contributes considerably to the country’s economy, estimated to be worth around US $2.50 billion. While it offers employment to around 300,000 workers, it has the proven capacity of supporting a vast array of heavy and light engineering industries. Iron rods and billets recycled from ship scraps, believed to be of high quality, meet a major portion of domestic requirements in the construction sector. Scrapped ships also account for 80 per cent of the demand of raw materials in the rerolling mills. Experts have opined that Bangladesh is a unique place for ship-breaking and ship-recycling as nearly all the products available from dismantled ships are used locally. As the advanced countries have given up on ship-breaking because of high cost of labour and accompanied compliance issues, ship-breaking has all the prospects for thriving in Bangladesh, provided that sufficient attention is paid to it for conforming to required international norms and protocols.

In spite of the importance of the sector as well as its contribution to the economy, ship-breaking in the country is yet to assume the position of an industry per se, largely because of the reckless environmental pollution and accidents and deaths that it has not been able to avoid, as of now. There were repeated moves from various quarters including international bodies and rights groups to raise the standard of work culture in the ship-breaking yards. Also there are allegations of ship-breaking companies importing highly toxic foreign vessels despite ban. The media and the NGOs have been blaming state regulators — including the department of environment and the ministries of shipping and labour — for failing to protect coastal ecosystems and to monitor these companies’ compliance to safety regulations.

There are reportedly more than a hundred scrapping yards in the country of which 20-30 are in operation. The increase in the number of ships entering the coastline for scrapping is likely to expand their operation. But with the accompanied perils as mentioned, the sector is set to face actions from various international platforms in the form of stringent sanctions, unless urgent remediation measures are in place. However, it has been reported that of late, some moves have been taken for workers’ safety, hazardous waste disposal, and oil pollution management, among others. Still, observers feel that there has to be an integrated plan of action to address all areas in a cohesive manner. Once such a plan is taken and executed, the benefits coming from ship scrapping can be rewarding in the true sense of the term.

Source: Financial Express