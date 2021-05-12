Ship Demolition Market Facing Unprecedented Conditions

The ship recycling activity has been facing a lack of tonnage of late, while prices are being rising as was expected, offering more financial incentive to owners in order to sell their older ships. Meanwhile, recent Holidays and the pandemic surge in the Southeast Asia region, are have further impacted the market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “the various global holidays that transpired this week have set the tone for a slower week in relation to activity. In addition, the Covid pandemic has started to throw caution around the Indian sub. Continent markets with new measures being put in place. The Government of Pakistan, this week, called a halt to recycling activities from the 8th to 16th of May due to the increase in demand of oxygen for the local hospitals as the covid cases continue to rise to overwhelming proportions. This coincides with the Eid festivities which would have resulted in a slowdown of activity anyway. India, as seen in the world media, is facing incredible pressure to contain the virus outbreak with enormous rising daily cases with the virus spreading fast throughout Alang. The actual recycling production has ground to a halt whilst the oxygen supplies are diverted from the yards to the local hospitals”.

The shipbroker added that “the national lockdown in Bangladesh has also been extended until 16th May with these recent lockdowns seemingly having a positive impact on reducing the case numbers. These are very disturbing times in these three areas and our thoughts go to all those currently suffering. Aside from the pandemic, the lack of dry units being made available for recycling looks set to continue as the drybulk market continues to gain strength. In addition to strong underlying demand, the port waiting/calling times remains high and the severity of the new wave of Covid in India has been prompting strict quarantine requirements and potentially a ban on ships calling at foreign ports following the death of a Captain and the entire crew being tested positive on a ship in South Africa. With the container markets enjoying incredible sentiment and earning record levels per day on fixtures, we can only expect to predict supply of tonnage for recycling from the smaller tanker, offshore and miscellaneous dry sectors”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking commented this week that “an increased number of transactions continue to emerge as of late, despite the severe problems that have been seen in the Indian SubContinent due to the surging COVID-19 cases. The attractive offered prices along with the disappointing freight scene in the tanker sector has led to a rise in demolition activity. However, this trend is not expected to continue given the increased lockdown measures being introduced in the region and the anticipated further reduction of dry bulk demolition candidates. In Bangladesh, activity remained robust, thanks to the generous steel prices still being offered. However, the anticipated monsoon period and the restrictions due to the pandemic are expected to slow-down demand sooner or later. In India, the situation is in a state of shift, with the rising number of Covid-19 cases having forced most breakers to halt operations and dispatch their oxygen supplies to hospitals. Finally, demand in Pakistan remains strong with healthy offered price levels being noted, helping retaining interest. However, the rising concerns regarding the new Covid19 cases here as well and the announced halt of operations for local scrapyards until the 16th of May is expected to have a major negative impact on this rising momentum of late”, Allied concluded.

Meanwhile, GMS said that “despite the escalating Covid-19 crisis unfolding across the sub-continent, markets still remain firm as we head into Eid holidays next week. India has been hardest hit by this second wave of Covid-19 (reportedly a new mutation) and the country is now recording over 400,000 new daily cases and over 4,000 deaths (which could be much higher due to a lower rate of testing than most countries in Europe and the U.S.). Pakistan, Bangladesh and Turkey are also recording increasing cases and the traditional Eid holiday religious gatherings that signal the end of the holy month of Ramadan are being strictly discouraged due to the current exponential spread in both countries. Bangladesh has extended their nationwide lockdown for another week, whilst the worst hit states in India are putting their own measures in place, in the absence of a government mandated nationwide lockdown.

Pakistan also tightened domestic restrictions this week and in Gadani, activities at ship recycling yards have been suspended for the time being, similar to the present situation in India where all yards have closed and oxygen supplies are being diverted to local hospitals, in order to assist with the dire situation that’s currently unfolding. Notwithstanding, sales continue to take place into all markets and customs activities for the boarding and beaching of ships is still ongoing. With steel plate prices rampant across the industry, it is unsurprising to see local demand and offers being maintained for the time being. On the Western end, the Turkish market has recorded a surprising jump this week, with levels firming by about USD 10/MT as steel plate prices firmed this week”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide