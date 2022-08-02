Ship engineer describes being trapped in Odesa

Abdullah Jendi, junior engineer aboard the cargo ship ‘Razoni’, told Reuters he feared shelling could hit the vessel any moment.

The vessel will anchor off Istanbul on Tuesday (August 2) afternoon and be inspected by a joint team of Russian, Ukrainian, United Nations and Turkish representatives, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Jendi said the crew were all happy to be moving after their prolonged stay in Odesa. He has not seen his family for more than year.

He described how crew members tried to stay calm after struggling with food supplies when the first war broke, and constantly checking the news hoping for an agreement that would allow the ship to depart.

Ukrainian presidential officials have said 17 ships are docked in Black Sea ports with almost 600,000 tonnes of cargo, mostly grain.

Source: Reuters