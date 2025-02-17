Ship Finance And Trade Conference Attracts Top Quality Speakers

A host of expert speakers have been confirmed for the TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference, which takes place on Tuesday 18th February at the Taj Exotica Resort, the Palm Dubai. The Conference, which has the theme of Financing Green Shipping Solutions, is the seventh conference in this series and looks set to be the best one yet.

Keynote addresses will be made by Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping and Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group. These important presentations by two leading industry figures will be followed by Session 1, which will look at supporting the development of sustainable shipping, ports and maritime networks, and strategies for success. Nawal Al-Maghafi, an award-winning journalist and documentary maker will moderate this session.

Confirmed speakers include: Daniel Richards, Senior Economist, Emirates NBD; Martin Aarup, Group CFO, AD Ports Group; Tony Dagher, Managing Director, TMC Shipping; Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV; Ambrish Bansal, Senior Vice President – Business Advisory & Consulting, Lloyd’s Register; Adam Shaikh, Head of Sale & Purchase, Tomini Shipping; Ali Abouda, Group CFO, Gulf Navigation Holding; Daejin Lee, Global Head of Research, FertiStream; Tien Tai, Partner, HFW and Aneel Sabir, Director, MENA, Enigio. After presentations from these speakers there will be a short break followed by a panel discussion and an opportunity for a Q&A session with the audience.

After lunch, Session 2 will look at developing financial solutions and the need for innovation and change in this context. Ali Shehab will chair this session, with speakers including: Niall Nolan, CFO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Tim Coffin, CEO, Tristar Eships; Capt. Amarjit Kauchhur, Vice President Middle East / Regional Director, International Registries (U.K.) Limited – Dubai Branch; Chris Peters, Senior Executive Officer, Montfort Capital Ltd; Dr. Mohamed Alhosani, Heat Transfer and Sustainability Research, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and Hussam Alkokhon, Head of Trade Finance, CQUR Bank. In addition, this session will feature presentations from Shailesh Bhala, COO, Best Oasis / SPM Shipping; Michael Savva, Partner, Watson Farley & Williams; Knut Mathiassen, Managing Director, Oceans 8 Consulting; and Souren Gharnagharian, Investment Manager – East, Australis Maritime. This will adopt the same format as the morning session, with presentations followed by a short break and then a panel discussion and a chance for questions.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in green ship finance. The conference provides a platform to connect with industry experts, network with leading decision-makers and financial professionals, and discover actionable strategies that will pave the way for sustainable growth in the maritime sector.

Source: The Maritime Standard