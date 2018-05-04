Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Ship Finance International Limited announced the underwriters in its underwritten public offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) have exercised a portion of their option to purchase additional Notes to cover over-allotments and are purchasing an additional $14 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The over-allotment option was granted to the underwriters by the Company in connection with the previously consummated offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Settlement of the sale of additional Notes is expected to occur on May 4, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes pay interest quarterly in arrears at a rate of 4.875% per annum, and will mature on May 1, 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The Notes are convertible into, at the Company’s election, cash, common shares, or a combination of cash and common shares, as further described in the offering prospectus. The conversion rate for the Notes is initially 52.8157 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $18.93 per common share, and is subject to adjustment under the terms of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including working capital. The Company continuously evaluates potential transactions that it believes will be accretive to earnings, enhance shareholder value or are in the best interests of the Company. Any funds received may be used by the Company for any corporate purpose, which may include pursuit of other business combinations, the acquisition of vessels or related businesses, the expansion of its operations, repayment of existing debt, share repurchases, short term investments or other uses.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes. DNB Markets, Inc., Seaport Global Securities LLC, BTIG, LLC, ABN AMRO Securities (USA) LLC and ING Financial Markets LLC are acting as co-managers.

Source: Ship Finance International