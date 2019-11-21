Ship Finance International “Sees” Many Growth Opportunities

SFL Corporation Ltd. yesterday announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

• 63rd consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.35 per share

• Received charter hire1 of $152 million in the quarter from our vessels and rigs

• Adjusted EBITDA2 of $90 million from consolidated subsidiaries in addition to $27 million from wholly-owned non-consolidated subsidiaries

Added approximately $161 million to the backlog of contracted future charter hire through vessel acquisitions and charter extensions in connection with installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”).

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

“In an environment where traditional capital sources for the maritime industries remain constrained, we see many growth opportunities for SFL, and our strong liquidity position and constant focus on balance sheet management supports the continued growth in our asset base.

With a versatile toolbox, including time charters, bareboat charters and financing structures, SFL is able to provide our customers with competitive tailor made solutions, demonstrated by our most recent transactions. We continuously evaluate new investment opportunities and expect to see new projects materialize in the coming months”.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around December 27, to shareholders on record as of December 16, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be December 13, 2019.

Source: SFL Corporation Ltd.