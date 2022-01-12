Ship management company USC Barnkrug digitizes operations and data collection with Kaiko Systems

Berlin-based Kaiko Systems today announced a partnership with USC Barnkrug. After a successful trial phase, the ship management company decided to roll out Kaiko Systems’ solution to its entire fleet. This process has already begun and will be completed in the coming weeks.

Kaiko Systems enables shipping companies to collect structured and verified inspection data and process the data into actionable insights using AI. This helps companies avoid incidents, reduce downtime, and optimize their maintenance costs.

USC Barnkrug, is a ship management company that currently operates 27 feeder containerships. These smaller cargo ships primarily operate within European waters. The company is currently accelerating the digitization of its fleet.

Reliable inspections and data collection by the ships’ crews are now more important than ever. After a short and efficient trial phase of only six weeks on three USC vessels, Kaiko Systems not only demonstrated its ability on collecting reliable inspection data but also was able to provide shore teams a comprehensive analysis of vessel health. ElbBLUE, the world’s first container ship to run on synthetic natural gas (SNG), was also trialing Kaiko Systems.

“We quickly recognized that Kaiko Systems is the best solution,” says Jens Moje, Managing Director of USC Barnkrug. “Naturally, the safety of our ships is one of our top priorities. We are driven by innovation and sustainability. Until now, however, the technical solutions available have not been able to provide a truly complete and constantly updated vessel health overview. Complex data needs to be collected and analyzed on board and ashore. Our fleet is currently growing, and with increased size comes greater complexity in safety management. With Kaiko Systems’ software, we are able to solve this problem. Not only do we benefit as a ship management company and as a shipping community, but so do all of our employees who are responsible for the reliability of our fleet.”

Kaiko Systems’ founder and CEO Fabian Fussek is looking forward to the partnership: “The shipping industry, and especially the technical and safety management of cargo ships, is characterized by the unexpected. Kaiko Systems makes it possible for shipowners to be proactive and to gain tremendous insight into the health development of their fleets at any time. Our digital solution is easy to use, saves crew members time, and enhances the quality of the collected data. We are pleased, after the successful trial phase, to now be a reliable partner to the entire USC fleet.”

Kaiko Systems works with a large number of customers whose fleets range in size from 20 to 400 vessels, and who have carried out around 3,000 inspections to date with Kaiko Systems. Not only can customers get accurate and comprehensive analyses of the ship’s condition without the need for technical experts to fly to the ship, but they also save a lot of time for their team both at sea and on land.

