Ship Owners Acquire 33.5% Fewer Bulkers So Far This Year

Investment appetite has been severely impacted this year, as the negative effect of the pandemic has lowered market sentiment among shipowners. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it has been almost three months since the WHO officially categorized the current coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, an outbreak that has brought the global economy to its knees, with borders closing, restrictions on imports being imposed and investors’ sentiment being devastated. The dry bulk market has not been immune to all this, with global trade having decreased considerably. However, it is worth taking a deeper examination as to what the major influence has been thus far. Beginning with freight earnings, the year had already started on a sliding momentum in January, partially affected by the Chinese New Year festivities but also by the initial phase of the outbreak in China, but the truth is that a recovery was followed in most of the trade routes during February”.

According to Allied’s Research Analyst, Mr.Yiannis Vamvakas, “however, that was only the beginning of the play as a fresh slump was soon to follow in March and April, leading the average TCE drop for all segments to below OPEX levels, putting owners under stress. Analyzing each size segment separately we can note the following: the average reduction in the Capesize market since the begging of the year has been 49% so far, while the average rate for 2020 thus far (US$5,746) is far below what was seen during the same period the past 2 years (US$8,231 in 2019 and US$12,686 in 2018), reflecting the severity of the hit”.

Vamvakas added that “in the Panamax sector, the YTD fall has been 34%, while the drop on the average TCE for 2020 has not been as severe, holding at US$6,937, while in 2019 the average was US$7,606 and in 2018 it was US$11,311. For Supramaxes the YTD slide has been 45%, with the average for 2020 TCA holding at US$5,793, while the 2019 TCE was US$8,087 and 2018 TCE was US$10,921. Finally, the drop since the beginning of the year in the Handysize segment has been 39%. The YTD 2020 average in this case has reached US$5,789, with the decline being more moderate compared to other sectors (US$ 6,077 in 2019, US$8,691 in 2018). With regards to second-hand market activity for the dry bulk sector as a whole, there was also an important drop”.

Allied’s analyst added that “this year we have seen approximately 107 dry bulk carriers changing hands, a drop of 33.5% compared to the respective activity of 2019 and 45% compared to 2018. The lack of interest from investors has been mainly witnessed during March and April, the period in which the pandemic was at its peak disruptive point in Europe and the US. The resilience in prices has also played a role here, with a resistance being noted as part of the consensus amongst most in the market that the effects of this crisis will just be temporary. The ship recycling market has been hit hard as of late, though we were starting at fairly encouraging levels of activity leaving a figure of around 49 dry bulk units being sold for demolition this year, a remarkable feat given the closure of the market during most of April. It is worth mentioning that during the same 4-month period in 2019 we saw only 37 dry bulk vessels being recycled and 25 in 2018”.

“Undoubtedly it has been a rough year for the dry bulk market so far, with the BDI falling into negative territory for the first time in its history, while Sale and Purchase activity has been trimmed as well, leaving little room for maneuvering. We do not expect things to magically change in the near future, but as major economies around the world start to reopen for business and sentiment starts to improve, the anticipation is for shift from negative to moderately positive to take place. However, as liquidity is stretched amongst some owners, further issues may start to arise, meaning that we are not in the clear just yet”, Vamvakas concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide