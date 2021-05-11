Ship Owners Adding More Newbuildings and Secondhand Ships As Freight Market Improves

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “these past two weeks we saw 4 kamsarmaxes and 1 handysize being added in the global dry bulk orderbook. The encouraging freight market performance during the last few months has overall boosted interest for newbuilding projects. However, it seems that there is a slow-down noted of late, partly driven by the increases noted in the orderbook in the year so far. The total orders in the period Jan-Apr 2021 have reached 52 units, while the respective number for the same period in 2020 was just 36. The rising newbuilding prices have also played a key role in this step back during the last few weeks. However, as interest remained vivid, it is almost certain that more business will emerge during the coming weeks, on the back of the impressive earnings. In the tanker market, fundamentals are pointing towards a completely different direction, with sentiment having been hit consecutively for several months now. However, the anticipated demand recovery which is believed to surface later in the year has revived some interest for newbuldings. This past week we witnessed an impressive number of new orders (4 Aframaxes and 18 chemical and MR units)”.

In a similar note this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “Asiatic Lloyd placed an order at Dalian Shipbuilding for 2 + 2 optional 7,100 teu, the vessels to be delivered during 2023 with options during 2024. Vessels to be ammonia ready. Cyprus Green World is reported to be behind order for 4 + 4 container feeders (2700 teu and 1900 teu) at Huangpu Wenchong. Firm vessels are expected to be delivered during 2023.

In the dry bulk segment, China Development Bank Financial Leasing signed with COSCO Yangzhou 8 x Kamsarmax 81,700 dwt, vessel are due to be delivered during 2023 and 2024. In the tanker market, Enesel exercised a second optional Aframax 115,000 dwt at Daehan shipyard. The vessel will be delivered during Q1 2023, the price is reported at $51 mln. Norwegian owners SFL agreed with Guangzhou Shipyard to build 2 x 7,000 ceu car carriers with delivery during Q3/Q4 of 2023. Vessels to employed in a 10 years TC to Volkswagen”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, in the dry bulk segment, Banchero Costa said this week that “there has been reasonably less activity than in during few recent weeks, one of the factors which affects the number of transactions is certainly the price. In such a healthy market, chartering out rather than selling vision prevails, unless a ‘crazy price’ is achievable in the most of the cases. Kamsarmax ‘JAIGARH’ 82,000 dwt Tsuneishi 2010 has been sold for $19 mil. This ship has failed previous sale in March at $16.8 mil. Panamax ‘BLESSED LUCK’ 76,700 dwt 2004 Sasebo, BWTS fitted was sold to undisclosed for $12.5 mil. Handy bulker ‘BERGE BANDAI’ 39,000 dwt 2016 Jiangmen has been sold to Hamburg Bulk Carriers for $17.5 mil basis SS/DD passed earlier this year”. In the tanker market, the shipbroker added that “despite the fact that the market rate has remained low, the few sales that have occurred in the last week demonstrated moderate optimism and were able to achieve levels that were in line with, or even exceeded, expectations. Suezmax ‘SKS SPEY’ abt 158,800 dwt 2007 Hyundai and Aframax ‘MARATHA’ abt 105,900 dwt 2003 Hyundai have been both sold to undisclosed buyers for $24 mil and $13.5 mil respectively. Same Owners have sold sisterships (‘SKS SEGURA’ – ‘AEGEAN FREEDOM’) accordingly earlier this year at about same levels”.

Similarly, Allied added that “on the dry bulk side, the inspiring freight market developments and the enhanced sentiment has led to a persisting vivid interest amongst buyers. The overall positive momentum in the segment is also reflected in the fact that transactions are equally spread across the different vessel size classes for yet another week. Appetite is expected to remain strong, but with rising asset prices and the lack of keen sellers possibly curbing some activity moving forward.

On the tanker side, activity was again robust despite the persisting disappointing freight earnings. It seems that hopes for an anticipated demand recovery to take place sooner or later has revived interest in the sector. Focus was given during these past two weeks in the Aframax and MR sectors. We expect activity to continue showing signs of recovery, with the actual demand rebound pace and asset price levels determining the final outcome”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide