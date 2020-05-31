Ship owners already know the limitation of the Chinese shipyards

Chinese shipyares have recently won orders for 16 LNG carriers from Qatar, following a massive LNG powered contaier ship ordered by CMA-CGM in 2017. Though CMA-CGM’s delalyed of 23,000 TEU class for LNG-fueled container ships by about seven months, Qatar placed orders for LNG carrier to Chinese shipyards. The reason is that China is known to have supported ship financing and is a major customer of Qatar as the world’s largest LNG importer.

In other words, Chinese shipyards’ large orders for LNG carriers are not the result of their operation by technology, but rather a substantial domestic order by financing support from the government and Chinese banks. It is not necessary to attach much meaning to China’s recent LNG ship orders. Against this background, Qatar’s energy minister recently expressed his desire to place orders for 100 LNG carriers at S. Korean shipyards.

The limitation of Chinese shipyards is clear

Delay in delivery continues in the course of Chinese shipyards building ships. The first vessel of CMA-CGM’s LNG fueled container ship was originally scheduled to be delivered in Nov. 2019, but was delayed by seven months to Jun. 2020. The vessels were initially ordered by Hudong Zhonghua shipyard and SWS, but the construction shipyards were changed to SCS shipbuilding and Jiangnan shipyard. Hudong Zhonghua has no experience in carrying a 2 stroke LNG propulsion engine, and SWS has no experience in building LNG carriers. SCS shipbuilding delivered two LNG carriers equipped with X-DF(2 stroke LNG propulsion engine) to M.O.L but construction was delayed for three months.

Orders for 100 Qatar LNG carriers will be filled with drydocks of Korean shipyards

The excution of Qatar’s order for 100 LNG carriers ill fill the drydocks of S.Korean shipyards, which will stimulate European ship owners’ sentiment for new orders.

Source: Analyst Moo-hyun Park, Hana Financial Group